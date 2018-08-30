What Does The Queen Think Of Meghan Markle And Her Family Drama?

The question everyone is asking, will Meghan Markle's family ever shut up and let her live a happy life? Probably not. And although there have been many speculations that the Royal family is fed up with both Thomas and Samantha Markle (they are), the Queen has Meghan's back.

According to an insider source, “Meghan is in a tough place," the insider explains. "And the queen knows it’s completely out of Meghan’s hands.”

But there is nothing but love between the new Dutchess and in-laws. “The queen became fond of Meghan at their first meeting,” the insider continues. “There’s a warmth between the two that’s genuine and loving.”

Although Meghan's immediately family seem to be equivalent to Cinderella's evil step family, we all know how that story ends.