What You Need To Know About Cleveland Pizza Fest

Come on out to Cleveland Pizza Fest this Friday, Saturday & Sunday (June 22, 23 & 24).

Cleveland Pizza Fest is a 3-day Food and Music Festival featuring pizza parlors from all over NE Ohio. Each Pizza vendor will be selling sample and full sized slices giving attendee's the unique opportunity to try several different places.



Admission covers all entertainment - continuous live music, motorcycle and classic car displays, free Corn Hole play (not the Tournament), and much, much more! Be sure to look for pre-event specials up to 50% off "packages" and BOGO admission during special times

Click here for more information.

Listen as 'Head Pizza Guy' Rich Burke tells us everything we need to know