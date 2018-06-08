What You Need To Know For Flat Out Fridays!

Heidi from Flats East Bank stopped by with the 411 on Flat Out Fridays!

It's always the second Friday of every month through September.

This week, you can join Flats East Bank on Friday, June 8th for a CAVS Watch Party on the waterfront. Admission is free!

Plus -- don’t miss a performance by Binge Red.

Proceeds benefit H.E.L.P.

For more information of Flat Out Fridays, visit their Facebook event page!