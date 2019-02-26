What's Going On With Bradley Cooper And Lady Gaga?

It's been the talk of the internet lately, what is going on with Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga?

The two seem to be... overly... affectionate for being just friends. Celebrities are weighing in with their opinions, too.

Spice Girl, Mel B was on “Good Morning Britain" to talk about The Oscars and she admitted that the pair's rendition of 'Shallow' – especially the ending – made her “uncomfortable.”

"See, I felt so uncomfortable for Bradley's girlfriend, oh my gosh," Mel said.

Piers Morgan agreed and noted, "It was the look of love, wasn't it?" The rest of the panel agreed, too. “I would like to think it was part of the whole performance," Mel mused. "Because there's a women's code and hopefully that's not... hopefully it's only professional."

Meanwhile, Gaga has revealed to reporters exactly what Cooper said to her before their 'Shallow' performance Sunday night.

“He said, ‘One of the hardest things in life is to be brave enough to be yourself. I wish to everyone that is going to that celebration to feel a joy inside of them,’” she shared. "That’s actually what Bradley said to me yesterday, right before we did our last rehearsal for this performance of Shallow. He said, ‘Let’s just drop a little bit of joy.’ And I said, ‘Okay.’ And turns out, joy did a whole lot for me.”

Lady Gaga did just end her engagement to Christian Carino, and Bradley's girlfriend, Irina Shayk, sat between the two at the show on Sunday.