Whats New for the Avengers End Game Re-Release

So Avengers: End Game is getting a full theatrical re-release ... why?

Probably so it can beat out Avatar for top grossing film of all-time. But in addition to being able to see the conclusion to the Thanos saga in theaters one more time, the film is coming back with additional footage.

Now don't go in expecting a Directors Cut of Lord Of The Rings levels of additional footage, however there will be a few surprises according to Kevin Feige, MCU Producer. "If you stay and watch the movie," he continued to say "after the credits there'll be a deleted scene, a little tribute, and a few surprises."

According to rumors, look out for a major teaser for Spider-Man: Far From Home, an end credit scene featuring the Incredible Hulk, and an extened tribute to the late Stan Lee.

The re-release hits theaters June 28th.