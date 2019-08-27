Stephen Puth Tells Us How He Went From History Major To Pop Artist
August 27, 2019
Stephen Puth has had quite the journey to where he is now.
His hit song 'Look Away' is currently playing on Q104, but he didn't get here the conventional way.
Stephen grew up in New Jersey, and went to Gettysburg to study history in college.
When that didn't quite work out, he had a different passion.
If you know the name Puth, it makes sense that Stephen's brother convinced him to pursue a music career instead.
Watch the full video above with The Jeremiah Show and let Stephen explain how it all happened, and how he's enjoying Cleveland!