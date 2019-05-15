Will and Kate Have Finally Met Royal Baby Archie

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s first child together, baby Archie Harrison, came into the world a little more than a week ago.

While the pictures are cute as ever, there have been many rumors swirling around that the royal bro and sis, Prince William and Kate, had yet to meet the baby. Finally, one week after the birth, the family got together to meet baby Archie.

Meghan and Harry haven’t officially registered his birth yet. The birth registration signing is normally a traditional public spectacle by the Royals… but in Prince Harry and and Meghan Markle style, they may be doing things a bit differently.

They may not be making it public at all. So far, there’s no official word on why – but it’s just another example of how Harry and Meghan are doing things differently.