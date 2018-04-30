Woman Charged For Stealing Butterfly
April 30, 2018
By Paul Laux
Word to the wise: don't touch the butterflies while at an exhibit, it will land you in a lot of trouble.
Which is exactly what happened to a woman in Cinncinnati who thought it would be a great idea to steal a butterfly.
The butterfly was a Blue Morpho from the Krohn Conservatory in Cinncinnati.
Ohio police have arrested a woman wanted for stealing a blue morpho butterfly --https://t.co/y4obCmJCfd— BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) April 30, 2018
She was caught on camera - but it's unclear if the butterfly has been recovered.