Butterfly

Dreamstime

Woman Charged For Stealing Butterfly

April 30, 2018
The Jeremiah Show
Categories: 
Features
Headlines
Q104 Morning Show
The Jeremiah Show

By Paul Laux

Word to the wise: don't touch the butterflies while at an exhibit, it will land you in a lot of trouble.

Which is exactly what happened to a woman in Cinncinnati who thought it would be a great idea to steal a butterfly.

The butterfly was a Blue Morpho from the Krohn Conservatory in Cinncinnati.

She was caught on camera - but it's unclear if the butterfly has been recovered.

Tags: 
butterfly