Woman Charged For Stealing Butterfly

By Paul Laux

Word to the wise: don't touch the butterflies while at an exhibit, it will land you in a lot of trouble.

Which is exactly what happened to a woman in Cinncinnati who thought it would be a great idea to steal a butterfly.

The butterfly was a Blue Morpho from the Krohn Conservatory in Cinncinnati.

Ohio police have arrested a woman wanted for stealing a blue morpho butterfly --https://t.co/y4obCmJCfd — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) April 30, 2018

She was caught on camera - but it's unclear if the butterfly has been recovered.