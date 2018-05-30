Woman Found Hiding In The Ceiling of The Grayton Road Tavern
The home of the Queen of Hearts game!
A woman was found in the ceiling panels of the Grayton Road Tavern on Monday night.
Surveillence footage shows her going into the bathroom, and later, a ceiling tile falling in the hallway. She was found above the KITCHEN!
Monday was a record-breaking 93-degrees outside, and the woman was reportedly up there for a few hours.
Reports also say the woman has a habit of hiding in bars and restaurants to steal things after hours.
If you didn't know, Grayton Road Tavern is home of the ever-popular Queen of Hearts game. The most recent winner walked away with 5.5-million dollars.
No word on whether or not she was going after the jackpot money.
The tavern's general manager said the game money is always stored off-site, and the board wasn't tampered with.
If it had been, or ever is, she said the game would stop and a new game board would be found.