Would You Try This Tarantula Burger?

By Paul Laux

Would you try a tarantula burger? Yes, a tarantula burger.

It's now a thing in North Carolina, and it's actually catching on. Still, however, it's one of the creepiest things you'll ever see on your plate.

Why? Well it's "exotic meat month," and Bull City Burger in North Carolina is taking that seriously. Yes, people have actually tried it.

Martha did it yesterday, Randall did it today, and now it's David D's turn to give it a shot!



David D. ticket # 907656 give us a call and claim your tarantula burger. --️ pic.twitter.com/rZh5cvTHKB — Bull City Burger (@BullCityBurger) April 6, 2018

The burger costs $30 and includes a pasture-raised North Carolina beef burger, gruyere cheese, an oven-roasted tarantula and spicy chili sauce.

Apparently it tastes like shellfish, if you're curious.