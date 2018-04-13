Tarantula

Dreamstime

Would You Try This Tarantula Burger?

We would NOT

April 13, 2018
The Jeremiah Show
Categories: 
Features
Headlines
Q104 Morning Show
The Jeremiah Show

By Paul Laux

Would you try a tarantula burger? Yes, a tarantula burger.

It's now a thing in North Carolina, and it's actually catching on. Still, however, it's one of the creepiest things you'll ever see on your plate.

Why? Well it's "exotic meat month," and Bull City Burger in North Carolina is taking that seriously. Yes, people have actually tried it.

The burger costs $30 and includes a pasture-raised North Carolina beef burger, gruyere cheese, an oven-roasted tarantula and spicy chili sauce.

Apparently it tastes like shellfish, if you're curious.

Tags: 
food
tarantula burger
READ MORE READ LESS