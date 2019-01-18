You'll Never Believe Who Was With LeBron James When Kyrie Irving Called

I think it's safe to say that everyone thought the bridge between Kyrie Irving and LeBron James was torched when Irving decided to blindside The King and ask for a trade out of Cleveland. But hindsight is 20/20, and Irving now understands the pressure of having to carry a team on your shoulders, something he once wanted.

According to Irving, "I wanted to be the guy that led us to a championship. I wanted to be the leader. I wanted to be all that, and the responsibility of being the best in the world and leading your team is something that is not meant for many people. [LeBron] was one of those guys who came to Cleveland and tried to show us how to win a championship, and it was hard for him, and sometimes getting the most out of the group is not the easiest thing in the world."

But how did James feel about receiving the phone call?

Cleveland Cavalier Kevin Love, another former teammate of James, just so happened to be with King James when the phone rang, as the two reportedly were out to dinner in the Los Angeles area when James’ received the call.

“LeBron looked down at his phone and he showed us,” Love told The Athletic’s Joe Vardon. “He was like, ‘I wonder what he wants?’”

“A source close to James declined to share what was said on the call,” Vardon writes, “but said LeBron was very appreciative that Irving called him. If their relationship was frayed, which the manner of their breakup in Cleveland says that it was, then some repairs are obviously underway.”

Hopefully some repairs in Cleveland, right?