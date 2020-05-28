GCFC Presents: Between the Screens - A Conversation with Kathryn Hahn

The Greater Cleveland Film Commission is excited to partner with actor Kathryn Hahn to present the first-ever Between the Screens virtual event.

A Conversation with Kathryn Hahn will be moderated by our very own Jeremiah Widmer!

Jeremiah will interview Kathryn and facilitate a limited audience Q&A on Tuesday, June 2nd at 7 pm on Zoom.

He will cover a wide variety of topics ranging from her experiences in the entertainment business to how growing up in Northeast Ohio impacted her career.

The event is free, but registration is required.

