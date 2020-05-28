GCFC Presents: Between the Screens - A Conversation with Kathryn Hahn

Hosted by our very own Jeremiah!

May 28, 2020
Jeremiah Widmer
The Greater Cleveland Film Commission is excited to partner with actor Kathryn Hahn to present the first-ever Between the Screens virtual event.

A Conversation with Kathryn Hahn will be moderated by our very own Jeremiah Widmer!

Jeremiah will interview Kathryn and facilitate a limited audience Q&A on Tuesday, June 2nd at 7 pm on Zoom.

He will cover a wide variety of topics ranging from her experiences in the entertainment business to how growing up in Northeast Ohio impacted her career.

The event is free, but registration is required.
 

