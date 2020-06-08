Johnny Rzeznik From Goo Goo Dolls Joins Us On Instagram Live Wednesday Afternoon!

The All Access Q Lounge is back on Instagram Live!

This Wednesday at 3 pm, Jeremiah will host a Q Lounge with Johnny Rzeznik of the Goo Goo Dolls!

Johnny will answer questions, update us on his music, and more! Let us know what you want to ask by sending us a DM on Instagram, @Q104Cleveland.

Make sure to add us and tune in Wednesday at 3 pm with Johnny!