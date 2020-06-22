Watch Jeremiah On Facebook Live With Matt Fish At Melt Bar And Grilled

A new Facebook live event series, Market at Home, will celebrate Cleveland’s culinary community and longtime supporters of the Greater Cleveland Food Bank!

Market at Home is their week-long event that was created in order to support the restaurants who have generously and loyally supported the Food Bank for years through the Market at the Food Bank event.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, The Food Bank will be at Melt Bar and Grilled in Independence with restaurant founder Matt Fish for a Facebook live that will include a cooking demo, raffle, and more!

Do you want to support Market at Home? You can help by dining in or ordering take-out from participating restaurants throughout the week, joining the Greater Cleveland Food Bank on Facebook LIVE, and purchasing raffle tickets.

Visit greaterclevelandfoodbank.org/marketathome for more information and a complete list of participating restaurants.

You can also share your support by using #WeFeedCLE on social media to show the Food Bank how you are celebrating Market at Home and help spread the word.

Plus, you can always purchase raffle tickets for multiple chances to win $100 restaurant gift cards throughout the week! Winners will be drawn live each night, so all the more reason to tune in tomorrow night to see Jeremiah and Matt Fish cook up some fancy grilled cheese!