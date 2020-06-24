Watch Jeremiah and Matt Fish At Melt Bar And Grilled Help Raise Money For The Food Bank

On Tuesday night, Jeremiah and Matt Fish, owner of Melt Bar & Grilled, helped raise money for The Greater Cleveland Food Bank at the Melt location in Independence.

Together, they know how to throw a good party with lots of good food, and of course… cheese! Matt shared some of Melt’s June features – Attack of the Green Tomato, Fried Green Tomato BLT, and the Corny Beast.

If you missed it, order some Melt and catch up with the video that was on Facebook live below.

Make sure you support local restaurants like Melt, and the Food Bank, and help us #feedtheCLE with the Food Bank's #MarketatHome campaign!

Visit greaterclevelandfoodbank.org/marketathome for more information and a complete list of participating restaurants.