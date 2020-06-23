That Time Patricia Heaton Embarrassed Herself In Front Of David Schwimmer At The Emmy's!

Jeremiah hosted a chat with Emmy winning actress Patricia Heaton on the Greater Cleveland Film Commission's Facebook Live on Monday night, and she shared some awesome stories.

​Jeremiah and Patricia talked about her amazing career starring in Everybody Loves Raymond and The Middle.

Patricia also thought back on her time growing up in Bay Village with us and how she still has local ties to the northeast Ohio area.

The best story came when she told Jeremiah how she embarrassed herself in front of David Schwimmer right after winning her first Emmy!