Time to Recap The Masked Singer, Episode 3

*** THIS ARTICLE CONTAINS SPOILERS FOR THE MASKED SINGER SEASON 1, EPISODE 3 ***

Last night another mystery singer was unmasked, but first lets recap the episode. The competition heated up as 5 masked singers Lion, Deer, Peacock, Unicorn, and Monster battled to stay on the show.

Kicking off the show was Lion. This time around she sang Nina Simone's "Feeling Good" The audience was wowed by the performance but some of the judges didn't think this performance was as good as the last and do not think Lion is a trained singer.

Jeremiah's locked in guess for Lion is Rumer Willis

Morgan's locked in guess for Lion is La Toya Jackson

Up next was Deer who preformed "Get Your Shine On" by Florida Georgia Line. Deer gave a huge clue saying he "knows how to throw," which lead everyone to think he is an athlete.

The third singer was showing off in traditional Peacock fashion, opening his performance on a 30-foot-high platform and singing OneRepublic's "Counting Stars." The stunt lead judges to further believe he has roots in Las Vegas.

Jack's locked in guess for Peacock is Lin-Manuel Mirand

The next masked singer to take the stage was Unicorn bringing sparkles to the stage with her performance of "Oops! .. I Did It Again" by Britney Spears. Unicorn dropped a new hint saying that she was “going for the gold,” leading the judges to think she may have been a gymnast.

Ending the night with a firey performance was Monster with “I Don't Want To Be” by Gavin DeGraw. The audience and judges were impressed by Monster's high note, leaving everyone confused.

Morgan's locked in guess for Monster is T-Pain

The singer unmasked and sent home was Deer by a 2% margin in the final fan vote.

#DeerMask was revealed! -- Did you guess Terry Bradshaw was underneath the mask? #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/Bw51aaiTD0 — The Masked Singer (@MaskedSingerFOX) January 17, 2019

Judge Robin Thicke was correct with his guess, former NFL quarterback and two-time Super Bowl MVP quarterback Terry Bradshaw.

Bradshaw said after his unmasking "This is so stressful, I got to thank y'all for voting me out...This has been so much fun" he also joked that the singing competition was more difficult than playing football.

Bradshaw is the third unmasked singer joining comedian Tommy Chong (Pineapple) and NFL player Antonio Brown (Hippo).