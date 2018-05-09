Jennifer Lopez, Kelly Clarkson & John Legend Added to the List of Performers for Billboard Music Awards

One of the biggest nights in all of music keeps getting even bigger!



It was just revealed that Jennifer Lopez will perform during the 2018 Billboard Music Awards. Her single “El Anillo” actually made its debut during the 2018 Billboard Latin Music Awards on April 26.

It was also announced late last week that Kelly Clarkson and John Legend will perform during the show.



Clarkson, of course, will be pulling double duty during this year’s ceremony. The first American Idol champ is also hosting this years’ show.

Meanwhile, John Legend will make it back-to-back years at the Billboard Music Awards. The “All of Me” singer performed last year with Florida Georgia Line during the show. We can’t wait for his 2018 performance!



These three artists join an incredible collection of stars who will perform during the show. It was revealed yesterday that Demi Lovato and Christina Aguilera will debut their new collaboration (“Fall In Line”) during the show.



Other stars set to perform during this year’s show include: Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Ariana Grande, and Dua Lipa.



Additionally, Janet Jackson will perform as she accepts the Icon Award during the show.



The 2018 Billboard Music Awards will be broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, May 20 at 8pm ET/5pm PT on NBC.