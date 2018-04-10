LOOK: 5 Awesome Throwback Pictures of Mandy Moore

Mandy Moore makes us cry every week on her hit NBC show, This Is Us. However, before she became known as Rebecca Pearson on the hit show, she was dropping pop jams and making us cry in A Walk to Remember.

Thankfully, we can get our fill of nostalgia from Mandy because she loves to share older photos on Instagram. So we're looking at some of her best nostaglic posts in honor of her 34th birthday (which is today, April 10).

Mandy Moore and Justin Timberlake - Mandy recently shared this photo from 1999 that she took with Justin Timberlake. “Abercrombie t-shirts and bucket hats. Opening for this guy and his band,” she wrote.



A Walk to Remember - Has it really been more than 15 years since this film made us all sob?



Moving unearths a whoooooole ton of stuff that you had no idea even existed. I was ready to junk it but my dad is making me keep this life-size card board cutout. Something I can show my kids one day.... Back when there were record stores and displays, etc.... A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on Apr 28, 2016 at 11:36am PDT

MTV Spring Break - Here’s a true flashback photo of Mandy with Sisqo and P!nk at an MTV taping on the beach. “Caught in a moment of questioning what was happening at #MTVSpringBreak in Cancun back in 2000. Or was I just over Sisqo?"



A Mandy Moore minivan - So 1999 was sort of a strange time for promotional items. “Guys, there was once a minivan with my silly face plastered on the side to promote my first single, 'Candy,'" Mandy wrote on Instagram.



Record Store Promotions - Remember walking into a record store and seeing a giant cardboard cutout of your favorite musician? Mandy recently shared this incredible photo.



Happy Birthday, Mandy!