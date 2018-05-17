Presenters Announced for 2018 Billboard Music Awards

One of the biggest nights in all of music keeps getting bigger! The all-star line up of presenters for the 2018 Billboard Music Awards was just announced by NBC and Dick Clark Productions.



The list of presenters includes: The Chainsmokers, Ciara, Halsey, T.I., Nick Jonas & Mustard, Julia Michaels, French Montana, Ne-Yo, Grace VanderWaal, and Evan Ross & Ashlee Simpson.

Other celebrities who will be presenting awards during the show include: Hailey Baldwin, Tyra Banks, Alison Brie, Andy Cohen, Simon Cowell, Darren Criss, Justin Hartley & Chrissy Metz, Mila Kunis, Padma Lakshmi, Derek Hough & Jenna Dewan, and Rebel Wilson.

Olympians will be well-represented during this year’s ceremony as well. Snowboarder Chloe Kim and runner Des Linden will also be presenting awards during the show.



We are behind the scenes at the @BBMAs photoshoot! Catch Kelly hosting AND performing on MAY 20th! #BBMAs - Team KC pic.twitter.com/v51SgofFks — Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) May 16, 2018

Of course, the show’s star power doesn’t end there. Performers for Sunday’s show include:, and more. Additionally,will perform a medley of hits as she accepts the Billboard Icon Award.The 2018 Billboard Music Awards will be hosted by Kelly Clarkson. The live broadcast from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas begins at 8pm ET/5 pm PT on NBC this Sunday (May 20).