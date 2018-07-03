Sheryl Crow to Release Final Album in 2019

Sheryl Crow will “make us happy” by releasing a new album in 2019, but the 56-year-old star says it will be her last album.



The yet-to-be titled album will have plenty of star power attached to it as well. Sheryl says that we can expect to hear collaborations with Stevie Nicks, Keith Richards, Don Henley, and St. Vincent. Crow shared the news on the Kyle Meredith With… podcast.



Worried that we won’t hear more music from the “Soak Up The Sun” singer after this album? Don’t fret. Crow says that albums are a bit of a dying art form because “people are more interested in singles.” So she plans on releasing new tracks after the album.



We don't know when the full album will drop, but we'll keep you posted.