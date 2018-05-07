Taylor Swift Hosts 2,000 Foster Families at Private Concert

Taylor Swift is known for being incredibly kind to her fans, and that certainly continued this weekend.



The pop superstar invited more than 2,000 foster families from the Glendale, Arizona area to watch the final dress rehersal for her upcoming Reputation Stadium Tour.



As if the private concert wasn’t cool enough for those families, Swift also hosted a giant pizza party for the attendees after the show. She even invited families on stage to pose for pictures with her. It took almost four hours for all of the photos, according to some published reports.



Taylor’s kind gestures also included a stop at a local Arizona hospital this weekend to meet with an 8-year-old fan who is recovering from serious burns.

The Reputation tour kicks off in Glendale, Arizona on Tuesday (May 8). The tour will make its way across North America through the middle of November.