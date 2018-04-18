VOTE: Top Social Artist - 2018 Billboard Music Awards

BTS is looking to make it two-for-two at the Billboard Music Awards next month. However, they'll have to face some fierce competition to make it happen.

The Billboard Music Awards announced the nominees for the Top Social Artist on Tuesday (April 17). The nominees are: Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes, and BTS.

So we want to know: who should win the award? Vote below:

Who Should Top Social Artist at the 2018 #BBMAs?

While voting here is just for fun, it's a good way to show your pride for your favorite performers.



Fans WILL be able to vote (directly with the Billboard Music Awards) in the coming weeks to help their favorite musician take home the title of Top Social Artist. For more details visit their official website.

The Billboard Music Awards, which will take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, will air live on NBC on Sunday, May 20 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Kelly Clarkson will be hosting this year's show.