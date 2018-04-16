WATCH: Highlights from Beyonce's Epic Coachella Performance

Wow! We've had some time to digest Beyonce's epic Coachella performance, and we STILL can't forget it.

In fact, we should just rename the festival BeyChella after what we witnessed on Saturday night (April 14).

Queen Bey gave the performance of her life when she took to the stage this weekend. Her set, which lasted for about two hours, featured 26 hit songs, and Beyonce never took a break. Of course, all of the hits from "Crazy in Love" to "Single Ladies" and "Love on Top" were performed during the EPIC set. Watch some of the highlights here:



We got to see EVERYTHING during Bey's set! Sure, there was a FULL marching band on stage, but the magic didn't end there.

About halfway through her performance, Beyonce was joined by her husband, Jay-Z, on stage to perform "Deja Vu." Plus, Beyonce's sister, Solange, joined her on stage for an EPIC dance battle on stage for the song “Get Me Bodied."



When Destiny's Child reunites, it should be a national holiday #Beychella pic.twitter.com/y5wPbJz56F — afrobeats (@afrobeatstoday) April 15, 2018

Oh, and, of course,reunited for the group's 20th anniversary. The trio (s and) performed an EPIC medley of their hits: "Lose My Breath, "Say My Name," and "Soldier." You can watch that right here:

Want more from Coachella? Check out our continuing coverage of the festival by clicking here.