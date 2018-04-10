WATCH: Kesha Officiates Wedding In New Music Video for "I Need a Woman to Love"

Kesha took a road trip to Las Vegas AND officiated a same-sex wedding in the video for "I Need a Woman to Love"

The track is a re-imagined version of the Holding Company's track "I Need a Man to Love."

The song appears on the Universal Love EP, which was just released by MGM resorts. The album recasts the genders of iconic wedding and love songs to make them more inclusive for the LGBTQ community.

Kesha officiated the wedding of two women, Dani and Lindsay, in Las Vegas. In the video that was just released we see the interviews with the couple and Kesha. In fact, Kesha gets emotional when talking about her role in their relationship in video here:



The wedding took place on March 26. That's the anniversary of the time that the first same-sex marriage license was issued in the United States.

Other tracks on the album include: Bob Dylan reworking "She's Funny That Way" to become "He's Funny That Way," St. Vincent covering the Crystals' song "And Then He Kissed Me" into "And Then She Kissed Me," and several more.