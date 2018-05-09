WATCH: Must-See Moments From the Opening Night of Taylor Swift’s Reputation Tour

Taylor Swift reminded us all why she is a one-of-a-kind performer again last night. The 28-year-old singer kicked off her first tour since the 1989 World Tour wrapped back in December 2015.



Couldn't make it to the show? It's OK! We have rounded up just SOME of the highlights from last night’s concert in Glendale, Arizona.



Here are some of the MUST-SEE moments from the opening night of the Reputation Tour!



Tour mates Camila Cabello & Charli XCX Join Taylor on Stage for “Shake It Off”:

This is just TOO cool. Her tour mates, Camila Cabello & Charli XCX joined her on stage for the EPIC collaboration of “Shake It Off.”



CAMILA AND CHARLI SINGING SHAKE IT OFF WITH TAYLOR, I’M SCREAMING. pic.twitter.com/YgnlG9DP2Y — ㅤㅤㅤㅤؘ (@jungkarIa) May 9, 2018

As Taylor was signing “Look What You Made Me Do” live, we see Tiffany Haddish appear on screen for that ICONIC line: “sorry, the old Taylor can’t come to the phone right now. Why? Because she’s dead.”You can watch the Girls Trip star's cameo here:We’ve seen Taylor has used A LOT of snakes in the Reputation promotion. So what does it mean?Well, apparently it all started on social media.

“A couple of years ago, someone called me a snake on social media and it caught on,” Swift told the crowd.

when taylor threw shade pic.twitter.com/F13qF8e3gH — nat (@nat_nieIsen) May 9, 2018

“I went through some really low times for a while because of it. I went through some times when I didn’t know if I was going to get to do this anymore.”

Taylor ROCKED the stage all night:

It’s clear that Taylor is an incredible performer. Check out some of these clips from fans last night:



THOUGHT I WAS GETTING 5th row but it’s actually FIRST. And I CAN BARELY POST THIS BECAUSE IM SHAKING. Best night of my life. I love you @taylornation13 @taylorswift13 pic.twitter.com/Nj5NVdnjSb — Ashley King (@Ashzash) May 9, 2018

The old Taylor "may be dead," but the set list had PLENTY of Taylor's old hits. Her tour included newer songs like "...Ready For It?," "Delicate," and "End Game."Additionally, she performed her "classic" tracks like: "Shake It Off," "Should Have Said No," and "Love Story," according to several concertgoers.