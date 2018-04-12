WATCH: Stream Beyonce, The Weeknd, SZA, Portugal. The Man & More at Coachella 2018

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is just about ready to kick the spring/summer festival season off!

Not going? Don't fret! You can join in the fun from the comfort of your couch. Instead of "Netflix & Chilling" this weekend you can grab your boo to "Coachella & Chill" with some of the biggest names in music, including Beyonce, The Weeknd, Portugal. The Man, and more!

Yeah, we know you may not make it to the event. So we decided to bring Coachella to you... LIVE! That's right, below is the official live stream for Coachella. The stream is set to open around 3 pm PT / 6 pm ET on Friday and run well into Sunday night.



Don't want to miss your favorite acts? We've got you covered. Here is a highlight list of some of the biggest performances you'll want to catch on the stream:

FRIDAY:

Daniel Caesar -- Friday, April 13 & Friday, April 20 @ 6:10 pm PT

St. Vincent -- Friday, April 13 & Friday, April 20 @ 8:55 pm PT

SZA -- Friday, April 13 & Friday, April 20 @ 9:55 pm PT

The Weeknd -- Friday, April 13 & Friday, April 20 @ 11:25 pm PT

SATURDAY:

Tyler, The Creator -- Saturday, April 14 & Saturday, April 21 @ 7:55 pm PT

HAIM -- Saturday, April 14 & Saturday, April 21 @ 9:15 pm PT

Post Malone -- Saturday, April 14 & Saturday, April 21 @ 10:05 pm PT

Beyonce -- Saturday, April 14 & Saturday, April 21 @ 11:05 pm PT

SUNDAY:

Vance Joy -- Sunday, April 15 & Sunday, April 22 @ 4:45 pm PT

French Montana -- Sunday, April 15 & Sunday, April 22 @ 6:35 pm PT

Portugal. The Man -- Sunday, April 15 & Sunday, April 22 @ 7:00 pm PT

Migos -- Sunday, April 15 & Sunday, April 22 @ 9:30 pm PT

Click here for even more on the lineup, and to visit Coachella's YouTube channel just click right here. You can also check out the promotional poster for this year's festival below. And be sure to check back in with us this weekend, next week, and next weekend, as we'll continue to update the latest on Coachella 2018.

