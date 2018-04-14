WATCH: The Weeknd May Have Cried Over Selena Gomez at Coachella

Fans are wondering if The Weeknd cried over Selena Gomez last night when performing during Coachella.

No matter what happened, we know for sure that the 28-year-old star gave an emotional performance last night.

The Weeknd performed songs from his new EP My Dear Melancholy during Friday (April 13)'s set. . If you were watching the live stream with us last night, you may have noticed that two of those tracks seemed to bring The Weeknd to tears.

Missed it? See it for yourself here:



Damn The Weeknd really cried on stage... pic.twitter.com/uFV1qxYuN2 — Moi (@moibarajas) April 14, 2018

Two of those tracks appeared to make the singer more emotional than others did. Yeah, fans were already wondering if those tracks, "Call Out My Name" and "Privelege," were written about his relationship with Selena Gomez.

For example, fans have speculated that "Call Out My Name" refers to Selena's kidney transplant.

“I said I didn’t feel nothing baby, but I lied/I almost cut a piece of myself for your life,” he sings on that track.



The Weeknd crying got me sad like I almost gave my kidney to Selena — Nisa✨ (@NisaBurton_) April 14, 2018