What's Leaving Netflix In June 2018? Here's the List!

Get your binge on! It's the last call on these movies & TV shows.

May 23, 2018
Joe Hyer

Another month is ending, so that means it's time to look at what is leaving Netflix in the coming days. In fact, with a holiday weekend right around the corner, it's a great chance to binge on these programs before it's too late.

Yes, it's your last chance to stream movies like 50 First Dates, 8 Mile, and The Angry Birds Movie. Plus, TV shows like Baby Daddy and Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown will also be exiting the service. 

Here's a look at the list of titles that will be leaving Netflix in June:

Leaving 6/1/18

  • 50 First Dates
  • 8 Mile
  • Gridiron Gang
  • J. Edgar
  • Men in Black
  • My Left Foot
  • Neerja
  • Out of the Dark
  • Princess Kaiulani
  • The Angry Birds Movie
  • The Brothers Grimm
  • The Spy Next Door
  • The Young Victoria
  • Training Day
  • Untraceable
  • Vice
  • What Our Fathers Did: A Nazi Legacy
  • While You Were Sleeping

Leaving 6/2/18

  • Shark Men: Season 3

Leaving 6/8/18

  • Grace of Monaco

Leaving 6/9/18

  • The Trials of Muhammad Ali

Leaving 6/10/18

  • Bonnie & Clyde

Leaving 6/15/18

  • Drillbit Taylor
  • Naz & Maalik
  • The Giver
  • The Great Gatsby
  • Underdogs

Leaving 6/16/18

  • Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown: Seasons 1-8
  • Backstreet Boys: Show 'Em What You're Made Of
  • Curious George
  • Super

Leaving 6/18/18

  • Cedar Cove: Seasons 1-3

Leaving 6/20/18

  • Cake

Leaving 6/21/18

  • Baby Daddy: Seasons 1-6

Leaving 6/22/18

  • Sin City: A Dame to Kill For

Leaving 6/23/18

  • Curious George 3: Back to the Jungle

Leaving 6/25/18

  • Marvel Studios' Captain America: Civil War

Leaving 6/26/18

  • Alpha and Omega

Leaving 6/29/18

  • Bad Grandpa .5

Leaving 6/30/18

  • On Golden Pond
