Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Stays Connected with Fans Online

March 26, 2020
JR Eaton
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 29: Janelle Monáe speaks onstage during at the 2019 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Show at Barclays Center on March 29, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images For The Rock and Roll Hall of Fa

(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images For The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

Categories: 
#StayConnected: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cancellations, Closings, News & More
Coronavirus Cleveland

CLEVELAND (March 25, 2020) – While things are on pause, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame continues to engage, teach and inspire through the power of rock & roll. The Rock Hall is helping fans at home stay connected to the Museum and their favorite artists with unique content on rockhall.com and across its social channels on YouTubeFacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

  • LEARN: For fans of all ages, Rock Hall EDU (rockhall.com/education) delivers FREE engaging lessons, activities and resources that can be incorporated into current learning plans or fun family activities.
  • WATCH: The Induction Ceremony vault is now open! Enjoy 34 years of uncut Induction speech and performance footage, archival images and never-before available programs with career-spanning essays written by leading music journalists and educators.
  • LISTEN: Designed to soothe your soul and ease your mind, the Rock Hall’s Spotify channel features playlists such as a mindfulness mix, feel-good (much-needed) distraction mix, and career-defining playlists from the BeatlesQueenLed ZeppelinWhitney HoustonPrince, and many more.   
  • EXPLORE: The Museum may be temporarily closed, but you can still take a virtual curated tour. Visit rockhall.com/your-tour to choose from “Women Who Rock,” “Play It Loud: The Instruments of Rock & Roll Highlights,” or “Staff Picks” to see artifacts and exhibits up close.
  • JAM: Music has the power to bring us together, even when we can’t play in the same space. Check out Inductee interviews from inside The Garage exhibit and share your own home jam space performances on social using #rockhallgarage.
  • SHOP: With the Rock Hall’s collection of office décor and accessories, barware and kitchen items available on rockhallstore.com you can bring that rock star vibe into your own home or send as a gift.
  • PRESERVEBusy cleaning? Keep an eye out for photos, recordings, and other materials to be potentially added to the Rock Hall’s NEO Sound initiative. Of interest are self-recorded films and videos of Northeast Ohio musicians, national acts featured at local venues, or major historical music events. 
  • SUPPORT: Help us deliver on our mission by becoming a Member or Donor Circle supporter! Donors and Members enjoy a variety of benefits including exclusive news, pre-sales, and more.

Ways to engage with the Rock Hall can be found at rockhall.com/explore-online. Regular updates on the Rock Hall’s temporarily closure is also available at rockhall.com/coronavirus and its social media channels.

Tags: 
rock hall
Coronavirus
cleveland

Upcoming Events

27 Mar
POSTPONED: An Evening With Michael Bublé Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
02 Apr
Cleveland's Finest Hors D'Oeuvre Contest - To Be Re-Scheduled Progressive Field’s Discount Drug Mart Club
04 Apr
POSTPONED: 2020 Strongsville Spring Avant-Garde Art & Craft Show Strongsville Ehrnfelt Recreation Center
04 Apr
POSTPONED: Straight No Chaser: The Open Bar Tour MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage
05 Apr
POSTPONED: 2020 Strongsville Spring Avant-Garde Art & Craft Show Strongsville Ehrnfelt Recreation Center
View More Events