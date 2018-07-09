Justin Bieber Gets Engaged To Girlfriend Hailey Baldwin

24-year-old pop singer Justin Bieber has reportedly gotten engaged to 21-year-old fashion model Hailey Baldwin. It happened over the weekend in the Bahamas, according to multiple reports.

Here's what we know.

The couple started dating in 2016 before splitting, but had appeared together more recently, sparking speculation that they had reunited. Baldwin was seen publicly at the Met Gala with Shawn Mendes, with many wondering if those two were an item.

But now it appears Bieber and Baldwin have been together for mutliple weeks, and spending a lot of time together.

The tweet from Baldwin's dad was quickly deleted, but it looks like it's real.

Congratulations to Justin and Hailey!