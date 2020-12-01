Thanks To 'Trolls' This Is The Most Shazamed Song In Cleveland
December 1, 2020
We have the pandemic to thank for the #1 Shazamed song in Cleveland!
Families are fighting the pandemic by staying inside and quarantining and with that, comes a lot of movies.
More families are discovering the movie 'Trolls' on their streaming services and that lead to a huge increase of Shazaming the Justin Timberlake & SZA song "The Other Side".
In case your wondering here is the break down of the top 5 most shazamed songs in Cleveland
1. The Other Side - Justin Timberlake / SZA
2. Bang - AJR
3. Mood - 24kGoldn
4. Lemonade - Internet Money
5. Be Like That - Kane Brown