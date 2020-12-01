Thanks To 'Trolls' This Is The Most Shazamed Song In Cleveland

December 1, 2020
Kelly McMann
Justin Timberlake Trolls

Getty Images

Categories: 
Features
Q Cares About Cleveland

We have the pandemic to thank for the #1 Shazamed song in Cleveland!

Families are fighting the pandemic by staying inside and quarantining and with that, comes a lot of movies. 

More families are discovering the movie 'Trolls' on their streaming services and that lead to a huge increase of Shazaming the Justin Timberlake & SZA song "The Other Side". 

In case your wondering here is the break down of the top 5 most shazamed songs in Cleveland

1. The Other Side - Justin Timberlake / SZA

2. Bang - AJR

3. Mood - 24kGoldn

4. Lemonade - Internet Money 

5. Be Like That - Kane Brown 

Tags: 
Music