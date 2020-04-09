12 Confirmed Cases Of COVID-19 In Avon Lake Nursing Home

12 Confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in an Avon Lake nursing home, according to News 19 Cleveland.

There are at least 12 confirmed cases of coronavirus at the Main Street Care Center in Avon Lake. Main Street Care Center is a part of Sprenger Health Care Systems.

According to Lorain County Public Health Commissioner Dave Covell, his office has been preparing for the possibility of a cluster of cases at nursing homes.

Scary stuff.

Our thoughts are with those infected right here in our community.