13 Things Everyone In Cleveland Should Do Before They Die
May 28, 2020
Cleveland the land that we love and outsiders don't think of.
If you're from Cleveland there's a strong chance you've done at least one or not all of this "MUST DO'S" before you die.
1. GO TO THE ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME
2. ATTEND A CAVS/INDIANS/BROWNS GAME
3. EXPLORE UNIVERSITY CIRCLE
4. SWIM IN LAKE ERIE
5. SEE THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA PLAY
6. EAT PIEROGIES
7. SEE A PLAY AT PLAYHOUSE SQUARE
8. VISIT BRANDYWINE
9. SHOP AT THE WEST SIDE MARKET
10. DANCE THE CLEVELAND-STYLE POLKA
11. GO TO CEDAR POINT
12. DRINK A GREAT LAKES CHRISTMAS ALE
13. VISIT THE CHRISTMAS STORY HOUSE
So, how many did you check off?
For more on this article from onlyinyourstate.com click here..