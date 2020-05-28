13 Things Everyone In Cleveland Should Do Before They Die

Cleveland the land that we love and outsiders don't think of.

If you're from Cleveland there's a strong chance you've done at least one or not all of this "MUST DO'S" before you die.

1. GO TO THE ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME

2. ATTEND A CAVS/INDIANS/BROWNS GAME

3. EXPLORE UNIVERSITY CIRCLE

4. SWIM IN LAKE ERIE

5. SEE THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA PLAY

6. EAT PIEROGIES

7. SEE A PLAY AT PLAYHOUSE SQUARE

8. VISIT BRANDYWINE

9. SHOP AT THE WEST SIDE MARKET

10. DANCE THE CLEVELAND-STYLE POLKA

11. GO TO CEDAR POINT

12. DRINK A GREAT LAKES CHRISTMAS ALE

13. VISIT THE CHRISTMAS STORY HOUSE

So, how many did you check off?

For more on this article from onlyinyourstate.com click here..