17 Things That Have Happened Since The Browns Last Won A Game

The Browns last won a game December 24th, 2016.

Here are 17 things that have happened since the Brown last won a game.

1. Burt Reynolds died

2. Prince Harry got married

3. Lebron left us, again.

4. Donald Trump became president

5. Justin Bieber got engaged.

6. Ariana Grande got engaged.

7. April the giraffe is pregnant, again.

8. The solar eclipse.

9. Kendall Jenner's Pepsi commercial

10. Beyonce had twins

11. More Kardashian's exist.

12. The #Metoo movement

13. The Skyscrapper Raccoon.

14. R.I.P. Aretha

15. The What The Fluff Challenge

16. Black Panther

17. Kyrie Irving thinks the earth is flat.