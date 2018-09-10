17 Things That Have Happened Since The Browns Last Won A Game
September 10, 2018
The Browns last won a game December 24th, 2016.
Here are 17 things that have happened since the Brown last won a game.
1. Burt Reynolds died
2. Prince Harry got married
3. Lebron left us, again.
4. Donald Trump became president
5. Justin Bieber got engaged.
6. Ariana Grande got engaged.
7. April the giraffe is pregnant, again.
8. The solar eclipse.
9. Kendall Jenner's Pepsi commercial
10. Beyonce had twins
11. More Kardashian's exist.
12. The #Metoo movement
13. The Skyscrapper Raccoon.
14. R.I.P. Aretha
15. The What The Fluff Challenge
16. Black Panther
17. Kyrie Irving thinks the earth is flat.