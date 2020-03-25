2020 Rite Aid Cleveland Marathon Still On!

The marathon and related events were scheduled to take place on May 16-17.

Per Channel 19 News Cleveland

“This is certainly not the outcome anyone wanted. We love our runners, and we know that so many of them have been training hard for our race in May,” said Jack Staph, Executive Director of the Rite Aid Cleveland Marathon. “We share their disappointment and frustration. However, we know that this is the absolute right decision to protect the health and safety of our participants and the community at large, which is our number one priority. It is just the right thing to do.”

Organizers said runners can either participate in the Virtual Event or defer their participation to the 2021 or 2022 race.

Emails will be sent to runners with further instructions on how to join the Virtual Event or defer to the 2021 or 2022 race.

Once you are signed up for the Virtual Event, you will log and submit your miles from April 15-May 17 at the location of your choice.

Shirts and medals will be mailed in June 2020.