The 2020 Tokyo Olympics Have Been Postponed

We hoped it wasn't coming, but knew it might and now here is the official news coming from the IOC...

IOC member Dick Pound told USA Today Sports on Monday afternoon that the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games are going to be postponed amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

“On the basis of the information the IOC has, postponement has been decided,” Pound told USA Today.

“The parameters going forward have not been determined, but the Games are not going to start on July 24, that much I know.”

It's unclear when officials will reschedule the games.

“We will postpone this and begin to deal with all the ramifications of moving this, which are immense,” Pound says.

Well, we'll see where this all goes from here. Rumors of the summer Olympics happening in 2021 are being talked about.

Full story here.