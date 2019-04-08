3 People Having A Worse Monday Than You

1. Joe Biden because he's been accused of being too Touchy feeling and doesn't know how to apologize.

Joe Biden joked about getting permission to touch a child at this event pic.twitter.com/xBqTY5w9hG — NowThis (@nowthisnews) April 8, 2019

2. Felicity Huffman (and 13 others) because they plead guilty in admissions scandal

JUST IN: Statement from Felicity Huffman: "I am in full acceptance of my guilt...My daughter knew absolutely nothing about my actions, and in my misguided and profoundly wrong way, I have betrayed her." https://t.co/HKQ9XinwiZ pic.twitter.com/90egA9cmGW — ABC News (@ABC) April 8, 2019

3. People without a Netflix account because BeyChella is coming! Bey announced a new special called "Homecoming" that will air April 17th!