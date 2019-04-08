3 People Having A Worse Monday Than You

April 8, 2019
Kelly McMann
Entertainment

1. Joe Biden because he's been accused of being too Touchy feeling and doesn't know how to apologize. 

2. Felicity Huffman (and 13 others) because they plead guilty in admissions scandal 

3. People without a Netflix account because BeyChella is coming! Bey announced a new special called "Homecoming" that will air April 17th!

