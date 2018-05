1. Roseanne was canceled after racist tweet.

ABC canceled the re-boot of popular 90's sitcom 'Rosanne' over Rosanne Barr comparing an African American politician to an ape in a now deleted tweet.

2. Anna Faris admits she faked a happy marriage to Chris Pratt for the Instagram posts. #Relatable

3. A stranger finds Strongsville man's class ring from 1982 and returns it to him.

Happy day!