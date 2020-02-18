Adele's Divorce Album Is Officially Coming!

February 18, 2020
Kelly McMann
Categories: 
Entertainment

It's hard to believe it's been 5 long years since we first belted out "HELLLLLLLLOOOOOOOO FROM THE OTHER SIDE" to our cats in our kitchen, but it has. 

Adele herself said the new album is to be expected this Septmeber! 

I don't know about you, but I can't wait to cry to Adele's new album.  The tissues have already been ordered.  

Tags: 
Adele Album