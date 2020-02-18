Adele's Divorce Album Is Officially Coming!

It's hard to believe it's been 5 long years since we first belted out "HELLLLLLLLOOOOOOOO FROM THE OTHER SIDE" to our cats in our kitchen, but it has.

Adele herself said the new album is to be expected this Septmeber!

-- @Adele is coming!



The singer was filmed saying “expect my album in September” at her friend’s wedding party. pic.twitter.com/Zj0Ir76W2z — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 16, 2020

I don't know about you, but I can't wait to cry to Adele's new album. The tissues have already been ordered.