Adele's Divorce Album Is Officially Coming!
February 18, 2020
It's hard to believe it's been 5 long years since we first belted out "HELLLLLLLLOOOOOOOO FROM THE OTHER SIDE" to our cats in our kitchen, but it has.
Adele herself said the new album is to be expected this Septmeber!
-- @Adele is coming!— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 16, 2020
The singer was filmed saying “expect my album in September” at her friend’s wedding party. pic.twitter.com/Zj0Ir76W2z
I don't know about you, but I can't wait to cry to Adele's new album. The tissues have already been ordered.