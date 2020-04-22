Akron Cancels 4th Of July Fireworks Because Of COVID-19
Lock 3 has always been a summertime staple of Akron, but this year will look much different.
City officials announced Wednesday that many of the annual events and festivals hosted at Lock 3 will not be held in 2020. This includes all city-sponsored events with an expected attendance of 250 people or more scheduled before Sept. 7.
Among those events that have been canceled is the annual July 4 fireworks display based at Lock 3, Summer festivals and Lock 3 Concerts.
Some good news, city officials are looking at different ways to have some fireworks throughout the city.
A city official says...
“One example is the idea to create smaller fireworks shows across the city on July 4, to replace the traditional large Independence Day celebration at Lock 3 downtown, which has been canceled for 2020,” city officials said in a press release. “Tish Jernigan, Downtown Operations Manager, came up with the idea and has been working with the Akron Police and Fire Departments to develop a plan.”
Here is the offical list of events already canceled for 2020 in Akron
Friday Night Rock the Lock Series
Lock 3 Saturday Night Concerts
Kids Festival (would have been held June 20)
Rib, White and Blue (would have been held July 1-4)
Italian Festival (would have been held July 9-11)
African American Festival (would have been held July 18-19)
Taste of Ireland (would have been held August 8)
Pizza Festival (would have been held September 4-6)
The annual Akron Arts Expo (would have been held July 23-26).
Sunday Akron Symphony Orchestra concerts