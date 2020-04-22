Akron Cancels 4th Of July Fireworks Because Of COVID-19

Lock 3 has always been a summertime staple of Akron, but this year will look much different.

City officials announced Wednesday that many of the annual events and festivals hosted at Lock 3 will not be held in 2020. This includes all city-sponsored events with an expected attendance of 250 people or more scheduled before Sept. 7.

Among those events that have been canceled is the annual July 4 fireworks display based at Lock 3, Summer festivals and Lock 3 Concerts.

Some good news, city officials are looking at different ways to have some fireworks throughout the city.

“One example is the idea to create smaller fireworks shows across the city on July 4, to replace the traditional large Independence Day celebration at Lock 3 downtown, which has been canceled for 2020,” city officials said in a press release. “Tish Jernigan, Downtown Operations Manager, came up with the idea and has been working with the Akron Police and Fire Departments to develop a plan.”

Here is the offical list of events already canceled for 2020 in Akron

Friday Night Rock the Lock Series

Lock 3 Saturday Night Concerts

Kids Festival (would have been held June 20)

Rib, White and Blue (would have been held July 1-4)

Italian Festival (would have been held July 9-11)

African American Festival (would have been held July 18-19)

Taste of Ireland (would have been held August 8)

Pizza Festival (would have been held September 4-6)

The annual Akron Arts Expo (would have been held July 23-26).

Sunday Akron Symphony Orchestra concerts

