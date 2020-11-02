Aldi To Release Wine, Hard-Seltzer And Cheese Advent Calendar's The Day After The Election

Aldi will have their wine advent calendar after-all!

Stories on-line were circulating that Aldi was going to dip out of their wine-advent calendar this year due to COVID-19 complications, however, that's not true!

Aldi made a beautiful Facebook post announcing the very important news Monday.

Wine Advent - $69.99, featuring 24 mini bottles of wine. 10 red, 8 white, 4 rose and 2 bubbles.

Beer Advent - $49.99 - 24 pack of craft beer

Hard Seltzer Advent - $34.99 - 24 pack

Cheese Advent - $14.99 - 24 imported and festive cheeses

Dog & Cat treat Advent - $5.89 - 25 days of salmon and sweet potato treats

Advent Calendar candles - $4.99 each

Traditional chocolate and truffle advent - $7.99

New Year countdown advent - $24.99 - 7 mini bottles of bubbly

I want them all!

