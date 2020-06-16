American Airlines And Delta Are Banning Alcohol On Flights

Love traveling and getting those cute little liquor bottles on flights to get your mile high booze on? Well. They are no more.

Delta and American Airlines announced today they are banning alcohol on flights until further notice. The alcohol ban is part of a widespread revision of the industry's food and drink service to minimize interaction between passengers and crew.

Airlines banning alcohol include Easyjet, KLM in Europe, Delta Air Lines and American Airlines in the United States, and Asia's Virgin Australia are suspending all or part of their alcoholic drinks service in response to COVID-19.

If you think like I do, you're thinking COVID-19, you've gone too far this time!

My guess is the alcohol service will come back once COVID is under control, until then, if you must, hit the bar before you board.

