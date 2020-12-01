APL Matches Donations Up To $15,000 For Giving Tuesday

The APL is participating in Giving Tuesday!

Kelly's APL foster Ginger benefited from the APL second chance program.

Kelly McMann

Ginger's leg was severely damaged. Her leg was caught in a snare trap and in order to regain use many surgeries were involved. Because of the APL second chance program, which is entirely donation funded, Ginger was able to have her surgeries and regain full use of her leg. Kelly of course foster failed and Ginger now lives her best life with her best pal!

Thanks to an anonymous friend of the Cleveland APL, every gift we receive on #GivingTuesday up to $15,000 will be matched!

Your donation will go twice as far to provide animals with lifesaving medical care, spay/neuter services, and the love that they deserve. Sometimes the road home for our animals who come into the APL is a long one, but they all deserve the chance to a find a wonderful new family, no matter how long it takes. The APL is also working very hard to keep animals in their own homes with the people they love and who love them – especially during these challenging times. Providing compassionate and vital care to these lovable animals is made possible by donors like YOU.

The Cleveland community has always been generous with their support for the Cleveland APL. This year, donations can be made easily through Facebook, using their tool Facebook Pay.

Sharon Harvey, President and CEO says, “Social media has become a vital platform through which nonprofits to get their message out and raise much-needed funds. Facebook helps nonprofits like the APL reach more animal lovers and donors who want to help us fulfill our mission and help more animals. Please help animals in need at the Cleveland APL and in our community by taking advantage of this matching opportunity before #GivingTuesday ends. Every animal we save has a story. Our donors help us to create their happy ending.”

We’re grateful for your support before midnight tonight. Your donation will make a lifesaving difference!

Thank you for your showing your generosity this #GivingTuesday!