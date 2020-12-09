Ariana Grande Announces Netflix Documentary

The Sweetner World Tour is coming to you

December 9, 2020
Kelly McMann
Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande takes the stage in London for her Sweetener World Tour and shares a behind-the-scenes look at her life in rehearsal and on the road.

Ariana grande: "excuse me, i love you" premiers on Netflix December 21, 2020. 

