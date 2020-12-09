Ariana Grande Announces Netflix Documentary
The Sweetner World Tour is coming to you
December 9, 2020
dec 21st, a year after closing, the sweetener world tour is coming home to u— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) December 9, 2020
--@netflix @netflixfilm #excusemeiloveyou pic.twitter.com/8Dl7U5VVXG
Ariana Grande takes the stage in London for her Sweetener World Tour and shares a behind-the-scenes look at her life in rehearsal and on the road.
Ariana grande: "excuse me, i love you" premiers on Netflix December 21, 2020.