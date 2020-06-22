Avon To Host 4th Of July Fireworks At Crushers Stadium

The city of Avon, OH has stepped up and given Northeast Ohio solid plans for the 4th of July! With so many cities canceling their 4th of July fireworks, the city of Avon decided to team up with the Lake Erie Crushers and host the fireworks display at the stadium.

The fireworks will begin at 9:30pm on the 4th of July. The city of Avon is deeming this to be “the biggest fireworks display ever."

According to Cleveland.com

Visitors are asked to park their cars in the stadium lot and view the display from their cars or seated just outside their cars. The stadium will not be opened. Additional parking is available at the east entrance of the stadium, in the grass just off Recreation Lane.

The city of Avon is committed to safety and will do everything in their power to ensure this is a safe event.

More on the 4th of July fireworks, here.