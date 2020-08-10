Base Jumper Crashes Into Downtown Cleveland Building

You don't see this happen every day.

Early yesterday morning, a Cleveland man attempted to BASE jump off an apartment building downtown. He was hoping to land in the park with his friends, but instead lost control of his parachute and crashed into the Cleveland 19 News building.

BASE-JUMP SCARE: Video shows a parachute jumper smacking into the side of a building, getting stuck and dangling above a street in Cleveland. ABC’s Will Ganss has the story. pic.twitter.com/GS6kZgdGyx — ABC World News Now (@abcWNN) August 10, 2020

The man smashed into the building, breaking his leg on impact. A witness was taken video as the crash happened. Police and firefighters arrived on the scene within minuets, rescuing the man with a crane.

According to News Channel 19

The victim whose name is not being released originally told Cleveland Police Officers on the scene that they jumped from a plane, but witnesses say the group jumped from the roof of The Luckman apartment building.

The first three landed safely in the park, according to Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia.

More on this story here.