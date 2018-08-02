Billboard Top 100 Singles Of All Time

August 2, 2018
Kelly McMann
Top 100 Songs
Music News

Billboard released the Top 100 Singles of all time.  Their methodology included weeks on the chart and at #1. 

Here are the Top 10.

10.  Olivia Newton-John - Physical 

9.  Ed Sheeran - Shape of You 

8.  Los Del Rio - Macarena

7.  The Black Eye Peas - I Got A Feeling 

6.  LMFAO - Party Rock Anthem 

5.  Leann Rimes - How Do I Live 

4.  Bruno Mars - Uptown Funk

3.  Bobby Darin - Mack The Knife

2.  Santana f/ Rob Thomas - Smooth

1.  Chubby Checker - Twist 

 

Check out the full list here. 

