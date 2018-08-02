Billboard Top 100 Singles Of All Time
August 2, 2018
Billboard released the Top 100 Singles of all time. Their methodology included weeks on the chart and at #1.
Here are the Top 10.
10. Olivia Newton-John - Physical
9. Ed Sheeran - Shape of You
8. Los Del Rio - Macarena
7. The Black Eye Peas - I Got A Feeling
6. LMFAO - Party Rock Anthem
5. Leann Rimes - How Do I Live
4. Bruno Mars - Uptown Funk
3. Bobby Darin - Mack The Knife
2. Santana f/ Rob Thomas - Smooth
1. Chubby Checker - Twist
Check out the full list here.