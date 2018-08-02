Billboard Top 100 Singles Of All Time

Billboard released the Top 100 Singles of all time. Their methodology included weeks on the chart and at #1.

Here are the Top 10.

10. Olivia Newton-John - Physical

9. Ed Sheeran - Shape of You

8. Los Del Rio - Macarena

7. The Black Eye Peas - I Got A Feeling

6. LMFAO - Party Rock Anthem

5. Leann Rimes - How Do I Live

4. Bruno Mars - Uptown Funk

3. Bobby Darin - Mack The Knife

2. Santana f/ Rob Thomas - Smooth

1. Chubby Checker - Twist

Check out the full list here.