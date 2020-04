Shutout to Billie Eilish for being the best animal lover ever!

Not only was she fostering two pitbull puppies while in quarantine, she ended up adopting one of them as well!

-- A post shared by BILLIE EILISH (@billieeilish) on Apr 17, 2020 at 7:39pm PDT

Don't worry about the other foster puppy, they got a new forever home as well.

Good job Billie! That's how you should spend your quarantine time, helping out animals that need it.

