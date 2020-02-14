Community Invited to Memorial Service for Browns Mascot Swagger

In Loving Memory of Swagger ~ Cleveland Browns First Live Mascot

7/20/13 - 2/7/20

Community Invited to Memorial Service for Swagger on February 22

Willoughby Hills, OH (February 14, 2020) – At the request of Swagger’s family, DeJohn Pet Services will be hosting a memorial service for him at DeJohn Funeral Homes in Willoughby Hills on Saturday, February 22. Visitation will be held 1-3pm and Celebration of Life service at 3pm. This event is open to the fans, family and community to celebrate his life.

Swagger, the beloved 145-pound bullmastiff, passed away suddenly while at the vet’s office for a check up due to complications from pneumonia. He was 6 years old. Swagger who joined the Browns as a puppy at the start of the 2014 season, was winning the battle with cancer. On top of regular appearances on Dawg Pound Drive and events in the community, he ran through the tunnel at every home game from 2014 to the midpoint of the 2019 season. Swagger’s son, SJ took over for him in week 10 of the 2019 season and will carry on his legacy into 2020 and beyond.

Swagger was born July 20, 2013 and hailed from FD Farms, a certified member of the American Kennel Club, in Rootstown, Ohio. Fred and Debby McLaughlin, owners of the farm, and their son, Justin, was Swagger’s handler on the field. Justin ran out of the tunnel alongside Swagger and has continued to do so with SJ.

“We are saddened to have lost Cleveland football teams first live mascot. Hosting a memorial service for the community is an opportunity for his family and fans to say goodbye and for our community to gather and remember Swagger,” said Sherri DiPietro, DeJohn Pet Care Specialist. “Pets are a very special part of the family and should be treated as such. We care for a family’s pet with the utmost dignity, respect and compassion by people who are pet parents.”

“While we are very sad to have Swagger leave us, we know he brought much joy to families and children that visited the stadium. A lifelong Cleveland fan myself, we feel fortunate to host this opportunity to join in his celebration of life,” said Ross DeJohn Jr. Chief Executive Officer and Funeral Director. He and his family have been Browns season ticket holders since 1960.

DeJohn Funeral Homes is located at 28890 Chardon Road in Willoughby Hills. For more information about the memorial service for Swagger visit DeJohn Pet Services online at www.DeJohnPetServices.com or https://www.facebook.com/events/961900727538694/